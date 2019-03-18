Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay Woman $29 Million Over Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay Woman $29 Million

Johnson & Johnson just lost ANOTHER lawsuit pertaining to talcum powder in their baby powder. On Wednesday the company was ordered to pay $29 million to a woman who says the company’s baby powder gave her terminal cancer.

The New York Daily News reports that a Superior Court jury in Oakland, Calif., found that the powder was a “substantial contributing factor” in Teresa Leavitt’s mesothelioma.

Leavitt said she developed Mesothelioma after she used Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower in 2017. Johnson & Johnson is planning to file an appeal.

Mind you there are STILL 13,000 lawsuits pending and last year the company was ordered to pay 22 plaintiffs $4.14 billion in punitive damages and $550 million in compensatory damages.

Despite that, the pharmaceutical giant is adamant that its talc-based products are safe and don’t cause cancer.