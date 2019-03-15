#BOSSIPSounds: Rapper Sheila D Yeah Catwalks Around L.A. In Visual For “Drippin” [Video]
Add Sheila D Yeah to your list of women in hip hop to check out! Originally for Baltimore, Sheild D Yeah took her talents to L.A. to work on music. Previously. we shared Sheila’s EP “Ratchet Royalty“. Now she’s back with a new infectious single, Drippin’.
Hit play to see Sheila D Yeah catwalk to “Drippin'” for its official video.
