FYI: Meet The Detroit Radio Host Who Inspired The ‘Martin’ Characters Sheneneh, Otis & More [Exclusive Video]

A Detroit Legend Basically Inspired The Whole Show

It’s been over 20 years since Martin ended its run on Fox, and till this day, it remains a celebrated sitcom of the culture.

Some of the most famous scenes from the show came when Martin Lawrences took on his many character, including Sheneneh, Jerome and Ol’ Otis.

Well come to find out, Martin wasn’t the 100 percent originator of these characters. A lot of the inspiration should be credited to a Detroit radio legend Mason.

In an exclusive clip, Mason described how he used to come up with characters for his radio show, including ones that would eventually turn into Sheneneh and Otis from Martin.

Unfortunately, Mason didn’t get a dime for his personality brilliance, but the veteran seems to be in good spirits. Watch him tell stories on how Martin came to be in the clip below.