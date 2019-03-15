Get Your Life Together: Soulja Boy Arrested After Cops Discover Ammo In His Home

Soulja Boy Is Currently In Jail In Van Nuys

Soulja Boy has been arrested, according to reports from the people over at TMZ.

The rapper went to see his probation officer in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning, and when he showed up, he was immediately cuffed and taken to jail.

Soulja is currently on probation for offenses that go back 8 years, when he was convicted of weapons violations. Fast forward to 2016, while he was on probation, cops descended on his home after the rapper threatened people online and during their search, they found at least one weapon, which was of course a violation of the star’s probation.

That’s what caused the judge extended his probation again, making it clear that Soulja Boy was not to have any weapons in his possession.

Now, jump to last month, cops executed a search warrant at Soulja’s home after a woman claimed he held her hostage in his garage, which he denied at the time. TMZ’s law enforcement sources told the publication that during the search of his home, cops found ammunition, which he’s not allowed to possess while on probation.

Cops apparently waited to make their move with the search warrant, knowing he was going to show up to see his probation officer–that’s when they swooped in and arrested him for another probation violation.

As of now, the rapper’s currently in jail in Van Nuys and will appear in court later on Friday to face a judge.