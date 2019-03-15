Emcee No Degree: Son Of College Admission Scammers Is A Weed-Smoking Rapper With A Questionable EP 

Son Of College Admissions Scammers Is A Rapper

You can lead a horse to college, but you can’t make him go — or stop smoking weed. Son of Gregory and Marcia Abbott, who allegedly paid $125,000 to boost their kids’ SAT and ACT scores, was caught out and about in NYC on Thursday smoking a big ol’ blunt while promoting his EP entitled “Cheese & Crackers”.

The New York Post caught up with Malcolm Abbott, who goes by the rap name Billa, and not only did he beg them to “Check out my CD!”, he defended his parents amid the recent college admission scandal.

“They’re blowing this whole thing out of proportion. I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man.”

Both parents were indicted by federal prosecutors earlier this week and released on $500,000 bail each. Malcolm, er, Billa has a new project called “Harvey” dropping Friday, March 15.

