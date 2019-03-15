Preciousness: Remy And Pap Share Beautiful Glam Shot Of The Golden Child, Reminisce Mackenzie

She’s getting so big already! Reminisce Mackenzie just passed the three-month threshold yesterday and her parents are pleased. The baby girl, known affectionately as ‘the golden child’, celebrated the occasion with a glam shoot. Married parentals Remy Ma and Papoose shared baby girl’s photo online and she is too CAYUTE.

This is the first up-close shot the couple has shared of Reminisce. Hi pretty!

Remy is so excited about her baby girl growing she says she’s ready to start planning her first birthday. Remy Ma successfully went through the IVF process with husband Papoose to conceive her baby girl. Anyone else gets this excited over their seed? Here’s another photo of the baby and her “uncle” Fat Joe.

How precious!

