People Ain’t Isht: Dash Cam Catches Caucasian Criminal Smashing & Dashing Parked Car [Video]

Drug Addict Caught Red Handed Breaking Into Car

A dash cam caught a burglar’s face, clear as day, smashing and grabbing a car in London. The thief makes off with only an iPhone, a lighter and some loose change from the Delta private hire vehicle parked in Liverpool city centre. According to Daily Mail, James Quarton, 30, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the crime.

‘The police arrested him very quickly after the video was posted on social media because he was well known to them’, says the driver of the vehicle.

SMH. Not a very smart criminal is he?