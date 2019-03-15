Cleo TV: 19th & Park Co-Founders Brunch It Up With Chef JJ & Rosè Mimosas On ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’ [Video]

19th & Park Founders On ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’

It’s going down once again in Chef JJ’s New York City loft. On the latest episode of his Just Eats With Chef JJ, 19th & Park co-founders Tahira White, Whitney Headen and Nicole Januarie serve up some Rosè infused mimosas as they dish on transitioning from managing major events and marketing deals for Essence Magazine to founding a Black women-owned agency that’s become a top contender in the corporate world.

Chef JJ even shares his ideal cast members for a food porn commercial. Whew. Catch an all new episode of the hit Cleo TV show when it airs this Saturday, March 16 at 12pm ET.

