Str8 Outta Chengdu: Higher Brothers “Flexing So Hard” Visuals Showcase Chinese Rappers Rockin’ Grills, Rolling Dice And Whipping Four-Wheelers [VIDEO]

Higher Brothers Get Lit For “Flexing So Hard” Video

If you’ve been sleeping on hip hop’s global takeover, Higher Brothers are here to wake you up. The Chinese rap group recently released a video for their K Swisha-produced single, “Flexing So Hard.” In the video, Higher Brothers are captured in their element, rolling dice and whipping four-wheelers in an abandoned warehouse. Watch it below:

The video is directed by Kid Art, who’s best known for directing Pusha T’s “Darkest Before Dawn,” “10 Rings” with Nipsey Hussle, and most recently, Meek Mill’s video for “Going Bad” featuring Drake. “Flexing So Hard” is a standout from Higher Brothers’ new album, ‘Five Stars.’

In support of their Five Stars album, Higher Brothers are set to headline a 27-date world tour throughout China, North America and Europe. Kicking off in Higher Brothers’ hometown of Chengdu on March 23rd, the tour will hit Shanghai, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the world’s biggest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud in Miami. In September, Higher Brothers will perform in Europe for the very first time with headlining shows in Berlin, Paris, London and more. Several dates have already sold out but limited tickets are still available at http://www.higherbrotherstour.com.

Released February 22, 2019 via 88rising, Five Stars is the biggest Chinese hip-hop album ever. For the first time in history, China’s most successful rappers appear shoulder-to-shoulder with top lyricists from America. The 14-track project features ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D., Soulja Boy, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, KOHH and Guapdad 4000, in addition to 88rising labelmates Rich Brian and NIKI. A testament to Higher Brothers mission to introduce Chinese culture to the world, the title, Five Stars, simultaneously represents China, top-quality, and global-internet culture.