Meet The Voices Behind Paramount’s New Animated Feature ‘WONDER PARK’

- By Bossip Staff

WONDER PARK, starring Jennifer Garner, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson & more, tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.  Check out the trailer and meet the voices behind these explosive characters!

 

 

