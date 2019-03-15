Blow My M’Back Out: Winston Duke Reacts To The Thirstiest Tweets About Him [Video]

Winston Duke Reads Some Seriously Thirsty Tweets

The second Winston Duke appeared on-screen as M’Baku in Black Panther, the thirst in the theater reached an all-time high. Now that he’s starring in Jordan Peele’s Us, women everywhere are ready to go opening night and wet their drawls…and not just because the movie’s about to be scary.

It’s no secret that the thirst for Winston is real, so it’s only right he be aware of it, too. The actor stopped by Buzzfeed to read the internet’s thirstiest tweets and discovered that he wasn’t fully prepared for just how much the ladies loves him