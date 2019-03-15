Seen On The Scene: Meek Mill, Lil Mama, Shiggy & Jadakiss Kick It In The D’USSE Lounge At NYC Concert

- By Bossip Staff

Meek Mill, Lil Mama, Shiggy & Jadakiss Relaxing In The D’USSE Lounge At NYC Concert

Meek Mill Concert & D'usse Lounge in NYC

Source: Shareif Ziyada / Shareif Ziyada

The D’USSE Lounge at Meek Mill Motivation Tour, which took place at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, included attendees like Meek Mill, Lil Mama, Shiggy, Jadakiss and more who sipped on D’usse and relaxed before performances.  Definitely looked like a WHOLE vibe, see more exclusive photos below!

