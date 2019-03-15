Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t 30: Folks Still Kan’t Krack The Kode On Kash Doll’s Korrect Age
- By Bossip Staff
Kash Doll’s Real Age
Kash Doll celebrated her birthday on Thursday, March 14th, and of course, the running jokes regarding her age took over her comments section.
The Detroit rapper claims she’s 27 years old, but folks dug in the crates and found old tweets of hers that beg to differ. In the 2013 post, Kash wrote that she was 24 years old — which would mean yesterday would have been her 30th birthday.
So inquiring minds want to know, what’s your real age, sis?
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.