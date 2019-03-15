Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t 30: Folks Still Kan’t Krack The Kode On Kash Doll’s Korrect Age 

Kash Doll’s Real Age

Kash Doll celebrated her birthday on Thursday, March 14th, and of course, the running jokes regarding her age took over her comments section.

It’s my bdayyyyyy ❤️ — Kashdoll Sr. (@kashdoll) March 14, 2019

The Detroit rapper claims she’s 27 years old, but folks dug in the crates and found old tweets of hers that beg to differ. In the 2013 post, Kash wrote that she was 24 years old — which would mean yesterday would have been her 30th birthday.

So inquiring minds want to know, what’s your real age, sis?

I told y’all Kash Doll was 27 x 2 & y’all didn’t wanna believe me. — terrorist day 3|15🌻 (@Sweet_Teeex3) March 15, 2019

So y’all saying Kash Doll lying about her age? I mean we all thought she was older than us but just because it’s hard to believe she just turned 27 doesn’t mean sis is lying. That’s mad silly if she did lie tho. — Phy 💎 (@phybeauty_) March 15, 2019

kash doll still tryna convince us she 27 pic.twitter.com/kMnmOMooVF — Dré (@bIastforme) March 15, 2019

