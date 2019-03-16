A Lil’ Positivity: Ray-J’s Tech Company Reportedly Made $10 Million In Sales In Under A Year

Ray-J’s Tech Company Passes The $10 Million Mark In Less Than A Year

According to GritDaily Raycon, the consumer-electronics company founded by singer-songwriter-turned-entrepreneur, Ray J, just hit $10 million in sales.

Although it’s not unusually for a tech company to crack $10 million, Ray-J’s company did it in under 12 months. An extremely impressive feat.

After launching Raytronics (which sold scooters and smartwatches) he switched up his hustle and started RayCon in 2017.

“It feels amazing and we’re so proud of how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time. I knew that the company would do well because I believe so much in the products but, I have to say that the success has been overwhelming so far. We have a great team assembled and we get things done. Our customers are happy so we’re happy.” says Ray-J.

Currently putting his thumbprint on the wireless headphone craze, Ray-J is just starting to make himself a fixture in the tech space and vows to continue putting out great products.