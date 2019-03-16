SMH: Cops Are Investigating NFL Star Tyreek Hill For Allegedly Breaking His 3-Year-Old Son’s Arm

Kansas City Star Receiver Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Juvenile

According to reports, Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for battery by the Overland Park police and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office after his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, filed multiple police reports listing their three-year-old son as the victim.

According to a police report filed by Espinal earlier this month with claims of child abuse/neglect, and another report filed on March 14 for alleged battery against a juvenile. However Hill’s name is not on the second report. It’s being reported that the March 14 battery incident involved the couple’s son, and that it resulted in a broken arm.

Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2015 after his fiancee accused him of hitting her and choking her while she was eight weeks pregnant with their child. Espinal has also announced that she is pregnant with twins last month.

The Chiefs are fresh off from having just released star running back Kareem Hunt in November after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel hallway.