Candidate Coupledom: Rosario Dawson Confirms That Cory Booker Is Indeed Presidentially Pounding Her To Smithereens

Rosario Dawson Confirms Relationship With Cory Booker

According to TMZ, Rosario Dawson is head over heels with new boo Cory Booker. The actress confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship with the Presidential hopeful.

“I am dating Rosario Dawson and I’m very happy about it,” the New Jersey Democrat told reporters following a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary along the road to the White House.

Dawson, 39, broke the news at Washington’s Reagan-National airport when asked if she was involved with Booker. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. Very busy.”

Rosario highlighted that “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

Are y’all here for Rosario and Cory Booker?