Candidate Coupledom: Rosario Dawson Confirms That Cory Booker Is Indeed Presidentially Pounding Her To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Cory Booker Holds Campaign Event In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Rosario Dawson Confirms Relationship With Cory Booker

According to TMZ, Rosario Dawson is head over heels with new boo Cory Booker. The actress confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship with the Presidential hopeful.

“I am dating Rosario Dawson and I’m very happy about it,” the New Jersey Democrat told reporters following a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary along the road to the White House.

Dawson, 39, broke the news at Washington’s Reagan-National airport when asked if she was involved with Booker. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. Very busy.”

Rosario highlighted that “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

Are y’all here for Rosario and Cory Booker?

