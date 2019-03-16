It’s The Rock, You Trashtards! Mama June Arrested In Alabama With Crack Cocaine, Glass Pipe, And Needle

Mama June Arrested For Possession Of Crack Cocaine And More

Mama June was recently arrested at an Alabama gas station after someone phoned in a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend Geno Doak. Today, we get some disturbing new details as to exactly what got June and Geno popped..

According to TMZ, Mama June was is possession of crack cocaine, a glass pipe, and a hypodermic needle when police searched her vehicle. Police had probable cause to search the car after they Geno told them he had a needle in his pocket upon patting him down.

June didn’t give the cops a hard time and claimed possession of everything they found inside her truck.

If you listen to the conversation that June had with the tow truck driver upon her releases from jail, you can kinda tell that she’s under the influence of SOMETHING.

Yikes. Crack was wack in the 80s, and no rebrand in the world could make it cool in 2019.