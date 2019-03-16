Yolked Up: Aussie A$$hole Senator Fraser Anning Slapped With Egg On Live TV After Blaming ChurchChrist Massacre On Muslims
Australian Senator Fraser Anning Slapped With An Egg
Take that, take that, take that.
Yesterday, following the news that 49 people were killed and 20 more injured during terrorist hate crime shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Australian Senator Fraser Anning released a statement so infuriating, so ugly, so hateful, that even BUM A$$ PIERS MORGAN was frothing at the mouth with outrage:
Thankfully, it didn’t take long for a hero to arrive. Cue the Mariah Carey.
This yet-to-be-identified young man is rumored to be only 17-years-old. He felt the need to eggs-press himself against the hatred and we fully support him in doing so.
It appears that Fraser Anning’s supporters didn’t take kindly to the boy’s statement and damn-near killed him for it.
When all was said and done the boy was taken out by police and released without charge.
Clap for him!
