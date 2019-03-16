Yolked Up: Aussie A$$hole Senator Fraser Anning Slapped With Egg On Live TV After Blaming ChurchChrist Massacre On Muslims

Australian Senator Fraser Anning Slapped With An Egg

Take that, take that, take that.

Yesterday, following the news that 49 people were killed and 20 more injured during terrorist hate crime shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Australian Senator Fraser Anning released a statement so infuriating, so ugly, so hateful, that even BUM A$$ PIERS MORGAN was frothing at the mouth with outrage:

Are you f*cking kidding me???? This guy is an Australian senator? SHAME on you @fraser_anning.

I hope your fellow Australians respond to this disgusting statement with the same blind fury I am feeling. pic.twitter.com/W2XuX3fWkZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2019

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for a hero to arrive. Cue the Mariah Carey.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

This yet-to-be-identified young man is rumored to be only 17-years-old. He felt the need to eggs-press himself against the hatred and we fully support him in doing so.

It appears that Fraser Anning’s supporters didn’t take kindly to the boy’s statement and damn-near killed him for it.

When all was said and done the boy was taken out by police and released without charge.

Clap for him!