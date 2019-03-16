Creepy In The House: Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Is Being Sued For Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

Kyle Massey Allegedly Sent Sexually Explicit Photos to Minor

Former That’s So Raven and Cory In The House star Kyle Massey is being sued for sexual misconduct with a minor, according to reports from TMZ.

A 13-year-old girl is suing Massey for allegedly sending her sexually explicit photos and video. The lawsuit alleges that she and her mother met the former Disney star while at Universal City and that he ended up staying in touch. Kyle met her in 2009 and reportedly acted as a “father figure” to the girl, who was only four years old when she first met him. She says that she hoped the actor would help her establish a career in the entertainment industry.

The lawsuit claims that Massey talked to the young girl’s mother about flying the child out to Los Angeles so he could help her to get an agent, a conversation that reportedly took place this past December, where Kyle also offered to let the child stay with his girlfriend and him.

The child and her mother claim that shortly after this conversation occurred, Massey began to send the girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos,” along with an image of his erect penis. He also allegedly sent “a Snapchat image of [himself] holding his penis with a corresponding text message that reads ‘LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.'”

The 13-year-old is now asking for $1.5 million, saying she has “suffered great pain of mind, body, shock, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life” because of Massey’s alleged sexual misconduct, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Massey has not yet said anything publicly about the accusations.