No Remorse: New Zealand Mosque Terrorist Smiles And Flashes White Power Sign While Being Charged With Murder [Video]

Christchurch Murderer Brendon Tarrant Smiles In Court

28-year old Brenton Tarrant, who murdered 49 praying Muslims at a New Zealand mosque, appeared in Christchurch court on Saturday, and just like his fellow terrorist attackers throughout history, he showed absolutely zero remorse.

Sources inside the courtroom say that Tarrant had a faint smile on his face as Judge Paul Kaller was handing out his murder sentence. At one point during the hearing, the Australian assailant through up the White Power sign with his shackled hands.

According to reports, 18-year old Daniel John Burrough was also arrested and charged with ‘exciting hostility or ill-will’ in relation to the mosque attacks. Tarrant was charged with one count of murder but police say many more charges are expected to go into effect when he reappears in the High Court on April 5.

New Zealand Press has been ordered to pixelate Tarrant’s face in courtroom footage and no members of the public were allowed to attend except for media ‘in the interest of public safety’. See the clip above.