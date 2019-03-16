#LHHATL Sneak Peek: Tokyo Vanity And Spice Get Gully With Overdressed Producer Criticizing Her On-Stage Look [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta

Source: VH1 / VH1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Sneak Peek With Tokyo Vanity And Spice

We have a sneak peek of the next episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta and temperature goes up when Tokyo Vanity and Spice go double-team against some wankster-lookin producer named “Vaughn”.

Vaughn was about to get his bloodclaat issue.

