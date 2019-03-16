So Sad: Government Withholds 84-Year-Old Woman’s Social Security Over Claims She Owes $220K For College She Never Attended

Government Withholds 84-Year-Old Woman’s Social Security

84-year-old Mamie Walker depends on her monthly social security check of $1,498 to survive.

But for the past two months, the government has sent Mamie nothing but a letter claiming she owes them $224,414.50 in unpaid college debt–but Mamie never even attended college!

A letter from the Treasury Department claims she has been referred to them for “collection action.” The letter explains up to 15 percent of each of her checks will be withheld to pay the debt, which was shocking enough, but absolutely no check came at all in February or March. Walker then received another letter stating that she won’t receive another check until September of 2031.

“I’ll probably be dead by then,” the 84-year-old said. “I’m so scared. I don’t sleep at night because I’m so scared next week … my lights are going to be off.” Mamie explains that beside not ever going to college, she never learned to read or write at all because she had to go to work as a child to help support her family as a “field hand.”

Her son, Morrison Walker, stepped in to help his mother and says she hasn’t been able to pay rent or utilities and is at risk for losing her home. “I work and I try my best to help her with her bills, but now this done happened and I have my own bills, and she don’t have no income and now they’re trying to put eviction on her house, her water bill skyrocketed, her lights are going to get cut off,” Morrison said.

He says that he has tried calling social security about the incident multiple times and listened to “hold music” for hours, only to have no one pick up. He went to a local Social Security office and was told by an employee that it sounds like fraud, but no one offered them any help.

Now that her story is out for the world to hear, hopefully Mamie Walker will finally get the help she deserves from her social security checks once again