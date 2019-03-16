Sherri Shepherd: Lori Loughlin Is Stupid, It Was Obvious That Olivia Jade Didn’t Want To Go To College [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Lori Loughlin Sherri Shepherd

Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images  / Getty

Sherri Shepherd Chides Lori Loughlin For Cheating Scandal

If Sherri Shepherd can see plain as day that Olivia Jade didn’t want to go to college, then why couldn’t Olivia’s mother Lori Loughlin?

TMZ caught up with Sherri in West Hollywood last night and asked her take on the college entrance cheating scandal that has captured America’s attention, here’s what she said…

Facts are facts. Smh.

