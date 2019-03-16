For Your Viewing Pleasure: Russell Wilson Talks About Raging In Rio For Carnaval With His Wife Ciara [Video]

Russell Wilson Talks About Life With Ciara & Spring Training

Russell Wilson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to address the rumors of a trade to The New York Giants.

While on the couch, the baller talks about raging at Carnaval with his wife Ciara, joining the Yankees for spring training, and how he grew a football camp he started in high school into Russell Wilson Passing Academy, coaching over 10,000 kids worldwide.

Peep the interview down below: