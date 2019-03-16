Scream Queen: Lupita Nyong’o Talks To Ellen About The “Dark Places” She Had To Go For Her Brilliant ‘Us’ Performance [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lupita Nyong’o Talks ‘Us’ On Ellen Show
‘Us’ star Lupita Nyong’o recently sat down with Ellen Degeneres to talk about the soon-to-be hit film and what it took for her to pull off such a commanding-yet-creepy performance.
We really can’t wait for y’all to see this movie because we have a LOT to talk about.
