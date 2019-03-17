SMH: 320-Pound Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison After Sitting On & Smothering A Young Girl To Death

320 Pound Woman Gets Life In Prison After Sitting On & Smothering Young Girl To Death

According to the NY Post, a Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 9-year-old cousin after sitting on her as a form of punishment.

Veronica Green Posey, 66, was convicted of first-degree felony murder after prosecutors say Dericka Lindsay had suffered horrific beatings from Posey, and Lindsay’s adoptive parents, James, and Grace Smith.

Authorities say Posey sat on Dericka for over “five minutes” in October 2017, causing the girl to suffocate and die from lack of oxygen. Posey’s attorney said the 320-pound woman was only trying to help the Smiths and didn’t really intend to hurt Dericka.

James Smith was previously sentenced to 10 years for his role in Dericka’s death. Grace Smith still faces charges but is currently mentally and physically unfit to stand trial, according to authorities.

Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea said on the day of Dericka’s death, Posey was roused from her sleep by a phone call from Grace Smith saying that Dericka and her 8-year-old sister were acting up.

“Once her feet hit the floor getting out of bed, she was determined to beat these children,” Shea said.

Shea said that Posey then grabbed a ruler and thin pipe to “give it weight” and went to the Smiths’ home where she assisted in whipping the 9-year-old girl. She then took things up a notch; allegedly sitting on little Dericka while she was forced to kneel down with her chest on the seat of an armchair.

The girl allegedly told Posey that she couldn’t breathe but was ignored.

