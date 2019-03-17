No Take Backs: Louisiana Is Attempting To Recoup Nearly $26 Million In Accidentally Overpaid Tax Returns

Louisiana Accidentally Overpaid $26 Million In Tax Returns; Now They Want It Back

According to ABC News, the state of Louisiana recently announced that a computer error earlier this week accidentally gave some people double the refund they expected.

Louisiana officials have already begun the process of recouping the $26 million in duplicate refunds. Most of the accidental refunds will be recovered electronically, with banks withdrawing the direct deposits directly from the bank accounts.

“There is no need for the taxpayers to take any action as the department works to recover the overpayment of funds directly from their bank accounts,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said in a statement Friday. “With the cooperation of several financial institutions, the process is working.”

According to the state, refunds that were processed correctly in early March were accidentally redeposited the following day. The mistake reportedly affected both direct deposit refunds and debit card refunds.

SMFH.