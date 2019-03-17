J. K. Rowling Confirms That Professor Dumbledore Was Expecto Patronum Pounding Grindelwald To Sorting Hat Smithereens

For the muggles…

J.K. Rowling Confirms “Intensely Sexual” Relationship Between Dumbledore And Grindelwald

Author J. K. Rowling recently revealed a little known fact about some of her characters. The Harry Potter author is featured on the special features for the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” Blu-ray speaking frankly on two of them who apparently engaged in some secret cauldron coitus.

According to Rowling, her Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore had a previous romance with dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Not just a “romance” however, Radio Times reports that Rowling revealed there was a “sexual dimension” between and some Expecto Patronum pounding ensued.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling said during the ‘Distinctly Dumbledore’ feature. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.” “So I’m less interested in the sexual side – though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship,” Rowling added.

Oh???

It’s no secret that Dumbledore was gay, Rowling confirmed that in 2007 during a Q&A session with fans but are you surprised that Dumbledore was smashing Grindlewald’s Quidditch cakes to sorting hat smithereens?