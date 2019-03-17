Despite Swirling Romance Rumors, Diddy Denies Reports That He’s Doing Any Lori Harvey Humping

Diddy And Lori Harvey Deny Rumors Of Romance

Following rumors swirling of a romance between Diddy and Steve Harvey’s daughter, the music mogul has come forward to set everything straight–and he’s here to let everyone know he’s still very much a single man.

Sources close to Diddy tell TMZ that he is absolutely not dating Lori Harvey, despite rumors to the contrary. The two are simply family friends and according to the publication’s sources, Lori’s been close with the Combs family for a while–but there’s nothing romantic going on there.

These rumors first surfaced following the surfacing of a video this weekend that showed Diddy with Lori at a reggae festival in Miami. Diddy performed with Nas and reportedly stuck around with friends and family to check out the rest of the acts–so Diddy and Lori definitely weren’t there alone.

Diddy just recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend Cassie, and as we’ve all seen via their social media pages, Cassie has already happily moved on to her current man Alex Fine. As for the music mogul, it’s safe to say he isn’t rushing into a new relationship anytime soon.