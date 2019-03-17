Ex-Friend Files: Cynthia Says THIS Is Why NeNe Sent Her ‘Sneaky’ Shade After The RHOA Reunion

Cynthia Bailey Speaks On NeNe Leakes’ RHOA Reunion Shade

Cynthia Bailey is responding to shade thrown her way a fellow housewife. As previously reported NeNe Leakes is BIG mad at her after something went down during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion.

During an Instagram Live NeNe said that Cynthia was “sneaky and underhanded” after something was revealed during the finale.

“As far as Cynthia is concerned, you’re going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does,” said NeNe. “Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff, in my opinion, the down low and very sneaky and underhanded.” “She has done a lot of stuff that you all just don’t get to see on the show. She’s done a lot of f****d up stuff, I don’t have no hate in my heart for Cynthia,” she added. “We are coworkers from this day forward, I don’t have no reason not to speak to her. I’m happy to speak to her, but anything further than that—No, it’s not gonna happen. After 11 seasons I finally realized that these girls are my coworkers.”

Now Cynthia’s responded and she’s keeping it classy.

At WE tv’s “Bridezillas” event in New York City Wednesday Bailey responded to NeNe’s “sneaky and underhanded” comment and said she will “always love and support her.”

“I’ve always been a friend to her, and if she’s really my girl like she’s claimed to be my girl then we could get past this,” Bailey said. “But I noticed she was wearing my eyewear, though, so I need to tag Cynthia Bailey eyewear. I appreciate that. It’s good when we support each other even when we’re mad at each other.”

Catch that Cynthia Bailey eyewear shade???

“It just got a little bit tricky for me, but I just own my truth, and said what I had to say,” Bailey said. “But it’s going to be a good reunion. I’ll tell you that.”

Will YOU be watching???

See more Cynthia and other guests at WE tv’s Bridezillas event on the flip.