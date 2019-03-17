Oh Hell Nawl: White Connecticut School Clerk Resigns After Spitting At Black Couple And Calling Them The N-Word [Video]

Hamden Public School clerk Corrine Terrone resigned on Friday after video of her calling a Black couple the N-word and spitting at them (twice) went viral. The video, which was posted on Facebook by Tatiana Winn, shows the White woman going off the Black man as her two young daughters stood beside her and watched.

“Don’t you dare talk to me like that in front of my children motherfu**er. Oh you motherfu**er, you motherfu**er. That’s why there’s ni**ers in East Haven.”

No word on what started the racist tirade or who the Black couple in the video is, but it cost Terrone her job. Hamden School District released a statement regarding the incident saying,

“The language (Terrone) used in the video is in conflict with the values of the school district and someone who will use that sort of language in any setting whether public or private is not someone we want anywhere near our children.”

Welp.