Dirty Dog AND Deadbeat Dad?!?! Khloé Kardashian Seeking Sole Kustody After “Infant Allergic” Tristan Thompson Abandons All Daddy Duties

Khloé Kardashian Disappointed Tristan Hasn’t Spent Time With Daughter

Remember when Jordy Craig was complaining about Tristan Thompson never spending time with his son Prince? Well now it seems that 11-month-old True is getting similar treatment and Khloé Kardashian has been left deeply disappointed over his behavior.

According to PEOPLE reports, Tristan celebrated his 34th birthday Wednesday but spent zero time with his daughter on his special day:

“Just in general, he isn’t spending much time with his daughter. It’s very upsetting to Khloé. To her, True is the most important person ever. It’s very difficult for her to understand how Tristan isn’t willing to make more of an effort to spend time with True,” says the source. “It saddens her that True doesn’t have a very close relationship with Tristan. Khloé has always done everything she can to encourage Tristan to spend time with his daughter,” the source adds. “She just doesn’t understand it. It’s very disappointing to her.”

But Thompson’s behavior could have dire consequences. Hollywood Life reports that Khloé is working to gain sole custody of her daughter with the basketball star:

“Khloe worries about her daughter’s future and is prepared to fight to maintain custody of her only child,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe is in close contact with her family attorney to insure that she will never lose custody of True to Tristan, should he decide to take her to court. While Khloe is financially secure, she has also discussed child support with her attorney, she is making sure all her bases are covered and that everything dealing with True and Tristan is fair and equitable.” Although Khloe still wants Tristan to father True through regular visits, she feels sole custody would ensure she’s always the primary person in True’s everyday life, which she already thoroughly enjoys. “The best part of Khloe’s day is singing her daughter to sleep every night and she would be heartbroken if that was ever taken away from her,” the source continued. “So Khloe is working closely with her attorneys to make sure that Tristan has fair visitation rights but that sole custody remains firmly with her.”

Do you think Tristan will even care?

