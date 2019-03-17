J. Holiday Talks About His Journey After Dropping His Mega Hits “Bed” & “Suffocate” [Video]

Where Is J. Holiday Now After He Gave Us Two Mega Hits?

J. Holiday may have some of the smoothest vocals out there, but that definitely doesn’t reflect his journey through the music industry.

The singer behind huge hits like “Bed” and “Suffocate” had as hard a time and anyone making a name for himself, but those same obstacles helped him create a timeless anthem thanks to some help from legendary songwriter The-Dream.

Peep what the R&B singer had to say about how he’s navigated his career since dropping such big smash hits, and where he’s going from here: