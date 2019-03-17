FreeMeek: Meek Mill Debuts A Teaser For His Upcoming Docuseries At A Sold-Out Show In Philly [Video]

Meek Mill Debuts A Teaser For His New Docuseries In Philly

Last night, Meek Mill stood before a crowd in his hometown of Philadelphia on what was recently designated Meek Mill Weekend. While onstage at his sold out show, the rapper debuted a brand-new teaser for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary, Free Meek.

Free Meek is an upcoming documentary series that will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system. The series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.

You can check out the new teaser for the series below before it premieres later this year, exclusively on Prime Video.