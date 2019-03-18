Cardi F Minus: Gentrif-Iggy Azalea Getting Clowned For A Gluten Free Version Of “Money” That Literally Zero Human Beings Asked For Or Want

Is Iggy Azalea’s Video A Cardi Knockoff?

Iggy Azalea is back, y’all! Miss Milk Of Rapnesia is re-entering the rap fray to remind the game not to forget her in the midst of the women in rap resurgence we’re seeing in 2019. Her new single “Sally Walker” is heating up Youtube and is poised to be a big hit but there’s a big problem…internet fans think it sounds strikingly similar to Cardi B’s “Money” single from 2018. Azalea’s song has the same producer and co-writer and the songs are nearly identical. But that’s not it, the video features Iggy again surrounded by black people. This time at a funeral.

It’s another example of Iggy black-facing it up without the actual makeup. Twitter is damn near beside itself over all of this and wondering why, in the age of Megan Thee Stallions and prominent, talented black MCs is Iggy Azalea thinking she can find space to insert her cultural appropriation.

Black people: *Spice up our funerals so our dead can meet the ancestors in joy* Iggy Azalea: pic.twitter.com/QMX3zkeUG8 — Andray (@andraydomise) March 17, 2019

The flaming going on in the Twitter world is epic…take a look…