In White Folks News: Purrrverted YouTuber Shane Dawson Outrages Folks For Allegedly Climaxing On A Cat
What the hell…
Shane Dawson Ejaculating On Cat Story Erupts Twitter
Who is Shane Dawson??? We don’t even know (or care) but this guy has millions of folks following and now disgusted. He’s apparently a youtube “comedian” who has a sketchy history with his pets. Lots of White people know who he is, and they are FREAKED out after a creepy sound bite of him resurfaced from 2015. In the clip, Dawson admits to doing the unthinkable with his innocent feline.
A chuckling Dawson tries to sound “funny” while describing sexually assaulting the helpless animal, but it does the opposite…
Here is the clip:
“I lay the cat down on her back…then I humped and I humped and I humped and I c-me all over the cat.”
Utterly DISGUSTING, right? Welp lots of folks are outraged, while others are cracking some reasonably funny jokes.
Shane, however, seems embarrassed he told the story and is now back peddling with this apology.
Apparently, this fool also has a history of being racist, unhygienic and ignorant. Now he’s an alleged animal abuser or liar, pick one!
Hit the flip to see how Twitter is justifiably dragging this guy.
