Shook & Slizzard: Ex-NFL Baller Barry Cofield Had Guns Drawn On Him During DUI Arrest, “Get Out Or We’ll Shoot!” [Video]

Cops Pull Guns On Barry Cofield During DUI Arrest

Things got VERY tense during ex-NFL player Barry Cofield’s DUI arrest in Orlando, Florida last July. After fleeing police in what TMZ describes as a “wild police chase”, officers can be seen with their guns drawn threatening to shoot Cofield if he doesn’t get out of his Cadillac Escalade.

An uncooperative Cofield had to be physically pulled from the truck after police smashed his window. To make matters worse, cops found a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ upon search of the vehicle. Ultimately, he was charged with heroin possession, assaulting an officer, DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing from police.

This could have gone SO far left. We’re glad that Barry survived this encounter. He needs to get some help for his drinking behavior.