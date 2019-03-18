RHOA Romance: Eva Weds Michael Sterling In $350K Ceremony—But Messy Miserables Say THIS About The Vows

Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling’s Wedding Profiled On RHOA, Michael Responds To Criticism

Eva Marcille’s opulent wedding made viewers misty-eyed during the latest episode of RHOA.

On Sunday cameras followed Eva as she tied the knot with her longtime love Michael Sterling in Atlanta while surrounded by family and friends—-who each reportedly cost the couple $1,000 to feed and entertain.

It was all apparently worth it however and Eva and Michael couldn’t look happier.

The day didn’t come without drama however, an emotional NeNe told Cynthia Bailey that she wanted to leave because her hubby Gregg suggested they separate earlier that day. Despite that, NeNe pulled it together and gave a super sweet toast to the couple that ended with “love wins.”

And while most people were in awe of the opulence at Eva’s $350,000 ceremony, some took offense to Michael’s handwritten vows in particular. In them, he referred to God as “her”, while thanking the deity for his love, Eva.

According to Michael, the reference was intentional considering that God is a “mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless”, not only that he called God “her” because he “sees God in his wife.”

“It appears that some folks have questioned the fact that I referred to God as “her” in my vows and they have offered to pray for my ignorance. I do not speak much about these things, but I will have a few things to say over the next week or so. I am not a theologian, but I referred to God as “her,” because I believe, as many saints do, that God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless. I believe, as St. Augustine did, that God transcends time, space, existence, and life. I believe that God is God. Thus, if God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless; I think we err not to see God in each and every one of us. I think we err to limit God. And sometimes I use the pronoun “her” to refer to God because I see God as resembling all of us and as greater than all of us. And I see the divine in my mom and my grandmothers and my sisters. As for my vows, I referred to God as “her” intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that. #sterlingsays #grewupCOGIC”

BEAUTIFUL—have a seat, haters.

