Kanye’s Sunday Service: DMX Gives Us A Much Need Prayer & North West Steals The Show In Black Lipstick [Video]

Kanye Does His Sunday Service With DMX, Nori Steals The Show

Kanye West held another one of his gospel-inspired jam sessions, this time with DMX as a special guest. During his “Sunday Service”, Yeezy gathers with friends, family and associate artists with a choir and they reimagine some of his greatest hits. This week’s highlight was DMX reciting a prayer over everyone.

Another highlight was of the very fashionable old Kardashian-West seed dancing while singer Tony Williams performed. North wore a cute LBD and lipstick — this is becoming her signature look!