Watch What Happens Live: Kandi Responds To NeNe Unfollowing Her Post-RHOA Reunion [Video]

Kandi Reacts To NeNe Unfollowing Her After The RHOA Reunion

Kandi Burruss is unbothered by the actions of a fellow housewife who’s been up to some petty peach perniciousness.

As previously reported NeNe was BIG mad after the RHOA Reunion taped March 7 and unfollowed EVERYONE—except Marlo Hampton and Shamari Devoe.

According to Kandi, she couldn’t care less because she has TONS of followers—to the tune of 6.2 million to be exact.

“We don’t care,” said Kandi on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s not like I have a lack of great followers.”

Bye NeNe!

Are you ready to see what went down during the RHOA Reunion???

See more Kandi and Shamari Devoe on Watch What Happens Live on the flip.