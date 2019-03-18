Taraji P. Henson Weighs In On What It’s Like To Film ‘Empire’ Amid Jussie Smollett Legal Drama

Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Empire’ Atmosphere Is “Great”

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about what it’s like to film on the set of Empire in the middle of all this Jussie Smollett drama. Jussie plays her son on the FOX series, but has been written out of the final episodes of the show after Chicago PD accused him of staging his own attack back in January.

According to Taraji, not much has changed…

“It’s a great atmosphere,” the famed actress reportedly told ET on Sunday.

The site goes on to report that Taraji wouldn’t throw her two cents in, in regard to Jussie’s legal trouble, and instead maintained she is “excited” for the rest of the Empire season.

According to the 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actress, the mood on set during the production of her popular Fox series really hasn’t changed much in the wake of her co-star’s high-profile legal scandal. And while she refrained from commenting directly about Smollett’s situation, she said she’s excited for what is coming throughout the rest of season five. “Cookie’s on a really emotional roller coaster this year,” Henson teased, referring to her celebrated Empire character, Cookie Lyon. “She’s finding herself.”

Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony counts, but maintains his innocence as, last week, he pled “not guilty”. Vivica A. Fox recently consulted a body language expert to determine if her Empire castmate has been lying to the people… click here if you missed that.