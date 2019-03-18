The Swirl: Shannade Clermont Is Getting Her BGC Cakes Protools Pounded By Mega-Producer Murda Beatz

Looky looky…

Coupled-Up & Swirling: Shannade Clermont And Murdabeatz

Shannade Clermont has likely found love in a hopeless…entertainment industry! One-half of the famous Clermont twins is getting her swirl on with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Murda Beatz.

Her boo may be white, but he has tons of clout…and CASH. Murda aka Shane Lee Lindstrom is originally from Ontario and has huge hits under his resume like Drake’s “Nice For What” and The Migos’ “Motorsport”. The list goes on for miles.

We’re told by a close source that these two hit it off months ago and are getting serious.

Over the weekend, Shannade and Shane were spotted together in LA. Shannon and her twin Shannade put together a fundraiser and mixer for The Clermont Foundation. The girls hope to raise money to bring folks to therapy and raise mental health awareness in general. We’re told that Murda canceled his studio plans in Miami to surprise Shannade in LA in support, how cute!

Good for them! Are you feeling these two as a couple?

Shannade and her sister Shannon have been focused on spreading positivity and their banging bodies lately as Shannade awaits her court sentencing in April. Good luck to them!