The Resident: Dr. Austin Finds Dr. Benedict Barely Alive In This Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s Episode

The Resident: Watch As Dr. Austin Finds Dr. Benedict Barely Alive

Have you been tuning into season 2 of The Resident on FOX?

Starring Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, and more, the medical drama reveals the truth of what really goes on in hospitals across America while following the lives of a group of doctors facing personal and professional challenges.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode “Betrayal,” Dr. AJ Austin (Warner) finds Dr. Benedict (Mike Pniewski) near death in his own home. Worried about him, Dr. Austin had been calling Dr. Benedict all morning but kept getting sent to voicemail. At that point, Austin went looking for Benedict—and what he found wasn’t pretty.

Watch the clip up top and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST.