One Foot Out The League: LeBron Preparing To A&R Casnova’s Project Next?

Lebron James Spotted In Studio With Another Rapper

Fans of the Lakers, we’re sorry. LeBron James‘ head is on music right now. The baller turned A&R for 2 Chainz’ “Rap Or Go To The League” is now in the studio with another artist. NY rapper Casanova was hanging with LBJ in the studio and shared a flick for fans on Instagram. Maybe there’s another collab with LeBron in the works???

Unfortunately, the pic has fans thinking that his mind is off basketball. Right now, the Lakers look like they aren’t going to be a playoff team this season. Maybe he’s just passing the time with his second love? Previously, Lebron referred to himself as a “hip hop historian” while speaking with Drake and his team on an episode of “The Shop.”

Nah son Casanova brought Bron Home I’m dead 😂😂😂 lebron really don’t care about ball anymore 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — 99 (@RayCreez_) March 18, 2019

Are you here for Casanova project with LeBron as the A&R?