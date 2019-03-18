Marielle Franco: Two Former Police Officers Arrested For Black Brazilian Councilwoman’s Assassination

Two Former Police Officers Arrested In Marielle Franco Murder

There’s finally been a break in the case of Marielle Franco. As previously reported the prominent black councilwoman was killed in Brazil in 2018. She was shot 7 times, 3 in the head, just hours after a rally she organized where she urged for better treatment of black women.

Now BuzzFeed News reports that two retired police officers were arrested in connection with her murder.

Retired Sgt. Ronnie Lessa, 48, and former police officer Élcio Vieira de Queiroz, 46, were arrested for their alleged involvement. Authorities believe Lessa was the shooter in the attack, while Queiroz acted as the driver.

They point out that a German submachine gun was used during the attack on Franco and that weapon is exclusively used by Brazilian police. Buzzfeed adds that the two men reportedly tracked Franco’s movements for days prior to the ambush.

The men were believed to be against Franco’s political actions hence why they plotted to execute her.

Franco was a member of the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party and defended the rights of minorities. She also spoke out against police brutality and was an out lesbian.

There could be more arrests to come as police’s investigation into Franco’s murder is still ongoing.

R.I.P. Marielle Franco