Oops: ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts Challenge The Game For Calling Tomi Lahren A “C*m Gargling, White Man Body Having Sl*t” [Video]

They Spotlight Him On The Show

The Game has some explaining to do with The Real co-hosts after they brought up that one time he obliterated Tomi Lahren on Instagram back in February.

Game slammed Lahren after she made jokes about 21 Savage getting detained by I.C.E. He went on to call her a “c*m gargling, microwaved skinned, 90 year old white man body having sl*t.”

The hosts of The Real thought this might’ve been too much, especially since he sexualized Lahren over an immigration issue.

They challenged him on the show, and this is what The Game had to say…

Today in #GirlChat: The Game shares his thoughts on Tomi Lahren. pic.twitter.com/4eRoNw0Oki — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) March 18, 2019

What do you think? An adequate explanation from Jayceon or nah?