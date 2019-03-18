Kardashian Crushing Calabasas Cutie Jordyn Woods Is Getting Gwapped Up Inking Deals Internationally

Jordyn Woods Making Big Business Moves In London And Dubai

We love us some Jordyn Woods — and it appears that none of her drama with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian is stopping the checks from coming in for her.

After captivating hearts in America with her Red Table Talk interview, Jordyn is now looking to capitalize on her work in the cosmetics and fashion space and is headed to London to sign several new deals!

Sources involved with the deals tell The Blast that Woods will leave for London with momager Elizabeth Woods at the end of the month to sign “several new deals.”

According to the Blast reports, one of the biggest deals involves a new line for Woods’ eyelash brand. She’s also fielding calls from a gang of companies looking to align with her — and the man behind many of these new opportunities is none other than marketing guru Sheeraz Hasan, whose brokered deals between Hollywood and the Middle East for big names like J.Lo, Kim K and Paris Hilton in the past. Jordyn’s passport is set to get several new stamps as Hasan has arranged travel for her in Dubai (where she’ll make numerous appearances) and other Middle Eastern locales following her trip to London. Word is, she’s looking to lock up some “huge financial deals.” She’s also set to skydive while visiting The Emirates. Jordyn posted a video of Hasan and her mom last week where the Dubai trip was mentioned.

We’re so glad business is booming for baby girl and couldn’t be happier to see her getting to the bag.

