Angela’s ASSets: At The Tender Age Of 60 Angela Bassett Has The Whole World Salivating Over Her Sweatsuit Clad Cakes!
- By Bossip Staff
Angela Bassetts Hips, Thighs And Cakes Have The Internet In A Tizzy
Angela Bassett was photographed heading to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late last week and the photos of her in a sweatsuit have put the internet into a tizzy.
As you can see that bawwwwwdy is bangin!
Check out more photos below and then hit the flip from Angela at the Paleyfest panel for “9-1-1” over the weekend.
Yassssssssss
When you are 60 and know you are killin’ the game.
