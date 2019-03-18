Angela’s ASSets: At The Tender Age Of 60 Angela Bassett Has The Whole World Salivating Over Her Sweatsuit Clad Cakes!

Angela Bassetts Hips, Thighs And Cakes Have The Internet In A Tizzy

Angela Bassett was photographed heading to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late last week and the photos of her in a sweatsuit have put the internet into a tizzy.

Angela Bassett can get knocked off 😝 — Daddy Dro (@PureTaylord21) March 18, 2019

Angela Bassett looks great. She also works for it. I saw her explain her diet once in an interview. She don’t eat a lot of stuff and exercises everyday that’s why she looks so good at her age. — Tony Stark Hive (@youdoingtoomuch) March 17, 2019

The thickness that is Angela Bassett. 😍 https://t.co/ew6ak4vDSV — Era C (@BlacBella_) March 18, 2019

As you can see that bawwwwwdy is bangin!

Check out more photos below and then hit the flip from Angela at the Paleyfest panel for “9-1-1” over the weekend.