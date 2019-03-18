Angela’s ASSets: At The Tender Age Of 60 Angela Bassett Has The Whole World Salivating Over Her Sweatsuit Clad Cakes!

- By Bossip Staff
Angela Bassett

Source: Cathy Gibson/ SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Bassetts Hips, Thighs And Cakes Have The Internet In A Tizzy

Angela Bassett was photographed heading to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late last week and the photos of her in a sweatsuit have put the internet into a tizzy.

Angela Bassett

Source: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews / Splash News

As you can see that bawwwwwdy is bangin!

Check out more photos below and then hit the flip from Angela at the Paleyfest panel for “9-1-1” over the weekend.

Angela Bassett

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Yassssssssss

Angela Bassett

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

When you are 60 and know you are killin’ the game.

Angela Bassett

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Bassett

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Bassett

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

