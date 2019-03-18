Protect The Dogs: Fight Pops Off On Plane Over Guy’s Girlfriend Walking Around Shoeless [Video]

Brawl Breaks Out On Ryanair Flight

Things got ugly on a flight after a woman felt free enough to walk around with no shoes on.

According to New York Daily News, two Ryanair airline passengers started fighting on their plane from Scotland to Spain. Everything erupted when someone’s girlfriend was strolling to the bathroom with no shoes on.

A man who caught the fight on video, Ben Wardrop, explained to Sky News, “It all started over a woman not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet, and a very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman’s boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation.”

Wardrop continued:

“Once the plane landed and more alcohol was consumed the man and the woman’s boyfriend started arguing, both being very drunk they started to fight, and the man in the video with lots of blood was trying to get the man to calm down and he got hit on the nose.”

One of the flight attendants tried to break up the fight while passengers yelled at the brawlers to stop.

Once the plane was landed, cops escorted the opponents off the plane, leaving blood on the overhead luggage rack doors, according to one Twitter post.

Ryanair spokesman Piaras Kelly explained in a statement, “The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals.”

He continued:

“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”

You can watch a bit of the throw-down in the clip below.