Pennsylvania Pediatrician Sentenced To 79 Years For Sexually Assaulting 31 Children

Doctor Johnnie Barto Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Children

A Pennsylvania doctor convicted of sexually assaulting children will luckily never see the light of day again.

Dr. Johnnie Barto of Johnstown was sentenced Monday on dozens of counts, including aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment reports NBC Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the 71-year-old abused 31 children, mostly patients in his exam room at his pediatric practice and at local hospitals. They allege that he was up to his slimy actions for DECADES and he left children terrified of doctor visits.

His estranged wife Linda Barto was one of 19 people who testified against him. She says he “spent his whole sinister life lying and sneaking around so he could carry on his abuse uninterrupted.” One of his victims testified about being assaulted by Barto when she was 12 in the 90s.

“He just stuck his hand down my pants, digitally penetrated me, and he moaned,” she said. “The sound of that moan will never leave me.”

Prosecutors say his victims were girls and boys mostly between the ages of 8 and 12 but add that his youngest victims were a toddler and two-week-old infant.

